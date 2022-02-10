Kanye West Still Wants His Family Back

Kanye West has gone back and forth as his divorce from Kim Kardashian plays out…he has scrubbed his Instagram of them and now changed his tune. West’s latest Instagram post featured several photos of his kids and Kardashian with the all-caps comment, “God please bring our family back together.”
But Kardashian doesn’t feel the same way. “For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she told Vogue in a new cover story. “And I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.” She continued, “Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.” She also spoke about co-parenting. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best. Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”