Kanye West Donates $2 Million For The Families Of George Taylor, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery
Kanye West has set up a 529 college savings fund as part of $2 million worth of donations to African American people who have recently been killed by police, that will include George Floyd’s daughter. Some of that money will also go ‘to the families and legal teams’ fighting for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. And he’s vowing money to black-owned businesses in his hometown Chicago, Illinois after violence has been ripping that city apart.
His wife Kim Kardashian West also donated to several social justice groups including Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and the National Urban League.
MORE HERE