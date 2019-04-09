Justin Bieber Writes Romantic Poem for “Soulmate” Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber made several attempts to be romantic to his wife Hailey Baldwin on Monday.

Biebs posted an error-filled poem, took it down, reposted it with more typos, took it down again to correct it and put it back up a third time.

Bieber posted the poem on Instagram with a picture of Baldwin.

The poem starts – Sunlight falls into the Abyss – Just like i fall into your lips – Waves crash onto the shore – My love for you grows more and more – Sound of the crickets a true meditation – I think about you, Gods greatest creation. It goes on from there.