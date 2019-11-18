Justin Bieber Weighs In On Taylor Swift Drama
Justin Bieber addressed the latest Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun drama in an Instagram story.
Bieber posted a screenshot of a TMZ story with the headline, “TAYLOR SWIFT FREE TO PLAY ALL HER HITS DURING AMAS…Big Machine Can’t Stop Her.”
He didn’t say anything else about the ongoing battle. But he originally came to Scooter’s defense when the news got out he bought the rights to her old category in a partnership with Big Machine Records, and Taylor was livid. The latest controversy surrounded her claim that Scooter and former label boss Scott Borchetta were preventing her from playing her old songs at the American Music Awards.
Scooter is said to be frustrated now with Borchetta for all of this drama being played out in public. His office in Nashville was closed on Friday following threats sparked by Taylor’s claim that she is being bullied and barred from performing her old hits. She had asked her fans, “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this.”
Big Machine denied Swift’s claims, but her reps quickly doubled down, directly quoting messages in which “Scott Borchetta . . . flatly denied the request for both the AMAs and Netflix.” Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, bought the masters of Swift’s first six albums and former label Big Machine for $300 million in June. Swift is livid that she wasn’t consulted or given a chance to buy back her songs.
