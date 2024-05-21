99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

May 21, 2024 9:05AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Jason Momoa is now Instagram official with a new love, actress Adria Arjona.  They previously worked together on the movie Sweet Girl. In a photo dump from their recent trip to Japan, Momoa referred to Arjona as “Mi amor” and said he was thankful for memories made with old and new friends.

 

 

The post features images of the couple together, as well as Momoa with his friends on motorcycles.  Momoa recently ended his marriage with Lisa Bonet, while Arjona was married to businessman Edgardo Canales.  She is starring in “Hit Man” on Netflix with Glen Powell.

 

