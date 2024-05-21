Polling Locations Open Until 6pm For Kentucky Primary Election

WAVE3– It’s Primary Election Day in Kentucky.

Polling locations opened Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and voters will have until 6 p.m. to cast their ballot at one of the locations.

The state saw a slight increase in early voting. Roughly 75,000 Kentuckians have already voted.

Besides the presidential race, there are many state and local elections as well. Voters can help decide who to send to the Kentucky General Assembly in Frankfort. There are also lots of House and Senate seats up for grabs this year.

Louisville Metro Council also has lots of close races where the primary could essentially decide the race. Don’t forget to bring a photo ID when heading to a polling location.

If you’re looking for your polling place, head to elect.KY.Gov or your county’s election website.