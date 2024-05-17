Local Family In Need Of Essentials After House Fire

Source: YouTube

We have an opportunity to create a #FeelGood story for a local family and listener of the station after a tragic house fire upended their lives..

WLKY did a story on Amber Dye’s family, she unfortunately she was at work when her house in the Portland neighborhood caught on fire. Bret Williams was at home with their three kids when he smelled smoke. He was cleaning with their 9-year-old and the 3-year-old and 16-month-old were on the first floor in the playroom…the only room not touched by the fire. The are staying with family and most like will be displaced for at least 8 months.

They need clothes, diapers, and other essentials and are looking for foster homes for their dogs and cats. There is a GoFundMe set up to help cover what they lost.