Justin Bieber Postpones World Tour Again

Justin Bieber is postponing his world tour again.

Justin Bieber realized he needs more rest after a recent performance in Brazil left him exhausted. He posted a statement to fans explaining what’s going on:

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” he wrote in a statement. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.” Bieber picked the tour back up in Europe in July after resting, performing six different shows. He said in Brazil, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”