Jussie Smollett’s “Empire” Scenes Get Cut Because Of Attack Scandal

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett is continue to get attention…though not the kind he probably wanted.

More than half of his scenes on “Empire” have been axed because of the attack hoax and writers are scrambling to come up with changes to make up for the gaps. He had nine key scenes in the new episode and one big musical. But due to the allegations he staged his racist and homophobic attack, producers have scaled back his appearance.

Sources say five of his scenes and a musical have been cut entirely, and he will no longer be the focus for his remaining four.

