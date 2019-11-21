      Weather Alert

Jussie Smollett Got Sued By Chicago…Now HE Is Suing THEM

Nov 21, 2019 @ 6:42am

Remember the whole Jussie Smollett scandal? Authorities say he staged a hoax in January claiming he was beaten by two men who yelled racial slurs and MAGA. The city sued him to recoup the $130,000 it spent on police overtime to investigate. Smollett’s lawyer filed a petition in September to have the city’s suit dismissed, alleging it was the city’s fault, not Smollett’s, that it spent all of that money on the case. A judge ruled in favor of the city so the city’s lawsuit will move forward.

 

Now Smollett is slapping back with a counterclaim saying the city’s “malicious prosecution” caused him financial harm, “humiliation, mental anguish, and extreme emotional distress.”

 

