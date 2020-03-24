Jon Bon Jovi Wants To Virtually Write A Song With You
Many artists have taken to social media to share music with their fans during this time of social distancing, but Jon Bon Jovi has gone one step further: He’s given fans a chance to virtually co-write a song with him.
On Facebook Watch, Jon debuted a new song called “Do What You Can” — but he only wrote the first verse and the chorus, and asked fans to chime in and write a second verse to the song, based on their own personal experiences of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
