Jon Bon Jovi Wants To Virtually Write A Song With You

Mar 24, 2020 @ 8:01am

Many artists have taken to social media to share music with their fans during this time of social distancing, but Jon Bon Jovi has gone one step further: He’s given fans a chance to virtually co-write a song with him.

On Facebook Watch, Jon debuted a new song called “Do What You Can” — but he only wrote the first verse and the chorus, and asked fans to chime in and write a second verse to the song, based on their own personal experiences of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

 

