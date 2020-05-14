Johnny Depp’s Ex-Girlfriends Rally In Support…Deny He Was Ever Abusive
Two former romantic partners of Johnny Depp came to his defense, denying claims that he was violent or abusive. Depp is suing British newspaper The Sun, after they published an article that referred to him as a ‘wife beater’.
The article centers around Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, who filed for divorce after requesting a domestic violence restraining order. Depp has always denied the allegations, and there was audio showing Amber was the aggressor.
Penelope Cruz is one of many friends and co-stars who have submitted declarations on his behalf to the court.
Vanessa Paradis said: ”We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years, I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and nonviolent person and father. “ He was “never violent or abusive.”
Winona Ryder, who was in a relationship with Depp in the 1990s said, “I cannot wrap my head around [Heard’s] accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”
A two-week trial was due to start in London on March 25, but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is now scheduled for July.
