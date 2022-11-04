99.7 DJX Logo

Johnny Depp Will Guest Star In Rihanna’s Next Fashion Show

November 4, 2022 7:28AM EDT
Johnny Depp will be the first male celebrity to pop in for one of Rihanna’s fashion shows as part of her upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. Cindy Crawford appeared in her 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase. Other confirmed celebrities for the Vol. 4 show include Rihanna herself, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Winston Duke, Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, Empire star Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Marsai Martin and performances by Burna Boy and Anitta.

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 releases on Prime Video on November 9th.

 

