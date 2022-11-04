Johnny Depp Will Guest Star In Rihanna’s Next Fashion Show

Johnny Depp will be the first male celebrity to pop in for one of Rihanna’s fashion shows as part of her upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. Cindy Crawford appeared in her 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase. Other confirmed celebrities for the Vol. 4 show include Rihanna herself, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Winston Duke, Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, Empire star Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Marsai Martin and performances by Burna Boy and Anitta.

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 releases on Prime Video on November 9th.