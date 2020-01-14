Are Burrow & LSU The Goats?
LSU capped one of the most impressive seasons in college football history last night, roaring back from a first-half deficit to take down Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. The 42-25 win for LSU was a fitting finale for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who finished one of the greatest individual seasons of all-time by shattering even more records in the game that gave LSU its first national championship since the 2007 season.
For the first time all year, LSU trailed by double digits before Burrow began to settle in. Clemson started the game off with a rushing touchdown from Trevor “Sunshine” Lawrence. It was the first time the LSU had been trailing in a game in 78 days. However, any kind of momentum Clemson had was nullified with LSU outscoring them 21-10 in the second quarter .
Sunshine, who is no slouch himself, suffered the first loss of his collegiate career, went 18-for-37 with 234 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. It was the first time he finished without a touchdown pass since Sept. 29, 2018, when he didn’t throw one in a win over Syracuse. Going up against the nation’s best defense, Burrow threw for 463 yards, ran for 58 more and accounted for all six of his team’s touchdowns.
This season, Burrow threw 60 touchdown passes and accounted for 65 touchdowns—the most by any player in a single season in college football history. He totaled more than 6,000 yards of offense… just for a frame of reference that’s almost 1000 more yards and 14 more touchdowns than Lamar had in his Heisman winning season and Joe is mobile but faaaaar less dynamic on the ground.
If you don’t know the name yet get used to it, because Joe Burrow is coming to a city near you.