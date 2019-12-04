      Weather Alert

Jessica Biel Allegedly Wants Justin Timberlake To Take A Lie Detector Over Cheating Rumor

Dec 4, 2019 @ 8:33am

Don’t know how true this one is considering the source (Radar Online), but Jessica Biel apparently wants Justin Timberlake to take a lie detector test to see what happened that night when he was hanging out with co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The Internet went crazy over pics of him getting cozy with Wainwright during a boozy night out in New Orleans.

Sources say Biel trusted him in the past but this is beyond any level of acceptability, even if he was totally bombed that night.
The sources say Jessica may even make him take a lie detector to see if he has feelings for Wainwright, or if something happened between the two.

 

