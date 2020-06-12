      Breaking News
Jerry Seinfeld Clears Up Scientology Rumors

Jun 12, 2020 @ 8:47am

Jerry Seinfeld talked about those long-standing rumors that he was once a practicing member of the Church of Scientology.

The comedian said, “I did do a course in Scientology in, like, ’75 … in New York. I found it very interesting, never pursued it.”

Seinfeld added he learned a lot about placing “emphasis on ethical behavior,” a concept he “liked” and still tries to abide by today. But when questioned about “avoiding negative people” which is another concept from Scientology, he simply responded “No.”

