Jerry Seinfeld Clears Up Scientology Rumors
Jerry Seinfeld talked about those long-standing rumors that he was once a practicing member of the Church of Scientology.
The comedian said, “I did do a course in Scientology in, like, ’75 … in New York. I found it very interesting, never pursued it.”
Seinfeld added he learned a lot about placing “emphasis on ethical behavior,” a concept he “liked” and still tries to abide by today. But when questioned about “avoiding negative people” which is another concept from Scientology, he simply responded “No.”
