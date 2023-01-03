99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jeremy Renner Airlifted To Hospital After Snowplow Runs Over His Leg

January 3, 2023 6:23AM EST
Jeremy Renner was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after a terrible accident.  Renner lives about 25 miles outside Rena, Nevada and has often posted videos of himself using his snowplow during winter storms on his property and nearby roads.

 

 

In the accident his snowplow ran over his leg. New footage, obtained by TMZ on Monday, shows a helicopter taking off from a cleared road surrounded by feet of snow and heading to a nearby hospital with Renner clinging to life after losing a tremendous amount of blood. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, managed to place a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived to fly him to the hospital.

He had surgery yesterday and “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

