Jeopardy Announces Fall Premiere Date and Ken Jennings Is Joining the Show as a Producer
‘Jeopardy’ is a fan favorite always, and the country has been supporting Alex Trebek and his battle with cancer throughout the last year. ‘Jeopardy’ has revealed that its return to TV will be on September 14th for its’ 37th season!
BUT that’s not all. The all-time greatest contestant, Ken Jennings, is actually JOINING the show as a producer. He will work behind-the-scenes as the show’s “general ambassador”, as well as present special videos in the video categories on the show. Some people think they could be grooming Ken Jennings to be the next Alex Trebek…