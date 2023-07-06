JCTC Is Getting A Campus Upgrade

Here is the Louisville skyline from a very unique vantage point at dusk

Looks like Jefferson Community Technical College is getting a sick upgrade according to Lou Today!

They say it’s a $90 Million project that will be done in two phases between 1st and 2nd Streets.

Here’s what’s on the phase one docket: $20 million, 520-car parking structure 8,000 sqft of retail space for coffee shops or restaurants within the parking structure $26 million science building with 40,000 sqft Green space with cornhole, disc golf, and mini soccer field — which will be the second-largest green space downtown, after Waterfront Park

Peep Lou Today for the fancy drawing of what to expect!