JCPS Delays In-Person School Again
Back to School concept. School supplies like books, pencils, apple, calculator and pens on a white background.
JCPS announced Thursday that its plan to return to in-person classes on Oct. 22 has been delayed.
The district sent an email to JCPS families saying in part: Like many of you, there is nothing we want more than to have students and staff back in our school buildings. But we won’t do that until we know it is safe for our students, their families and our employees. As we closely review the data and trends of COVID-19 cases in our city, it is not possible to safely begin our return-to-school on October 22nd, as we had hoped. When we see a significant reduction in the number of cases, we will consult local and state health officials and make a determination about when we can safely return to in-person instruction.
