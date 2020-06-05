      Breaking News
JCPenney Will Shut Down 154 Stores

Jun 5, 2020 @ 7:49am

JCPenney announced their plans on closing 154 locations nationwide this summer, with additional closures expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

JCPenney has been closing locations in recent years, but COVID-19 has caused more stores to close.  The affected stores will begin store closing sales on June 12th. It will take 10 to 16 weeks to close the 154 stores.

The loss of 154 locations will reduce the company’s footprint down from 850 stores nationwide. The 154 locations are spread over 38 states. No stores in Louisville will be affected though…so if you are a fan of Penney’s, good news for you!

