Jason Derulo Celebrates #1 Song By Spending Over $112,000 On DRINKS
Jason Derulo was feeling generous when he found out his single, “Savage Love,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
He posted a video on Instagram on Sunday of him receiving the good news and spending six figures to buy all patrons at Catch a drink. According to Billboard, Derulo’s remix of the song with BTS and New Zealand singer Jawsh 685 was the version of the track that topped the charts.
Several BTS fans commented on Derulo’s post saying that he should really credit BTS for hitting that milestone.
In the video, Derulo’s girlfriend, Jena Frumes, can also be seen giving her boyfriend a kiss and saying, “Congrats babe.”