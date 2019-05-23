Jamie Foxx Hilariously Flubs Line On Live TV

The reviews are in for the live versions of the classic sitcoms “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” that aired last night on ABC.

Critics and viewers seemed to like the live 90 minute special and performances by Wanda Sykes, Marisa Tomei, Woody Harrelson, Jamie Foss, and others.

But one of the moments most are talking about came when Foxx proved that the show was live after flubbing a line! It took him out of character for a short time, but when he got back in the groove things ran smooth.

Norman Lear gave commentary during the live show, Jennifer Hudson sang “The Jeffersons” theme song, and the audience really went into a frenzy when Marla Gibbs made a special appearance on the show.