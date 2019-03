This is just as delicious as you needed it to be. The JoBros, singing their past hits and new hits…and getting hooked up to a lie detector and asked super awkward questions about each other.

Yep…they get down to why they broke up to begin with. Yep…Joe is asked which brother annoys him the most. Yep…the wives are brought up. Yep…they talk about those purity rings and who was the first to take it off.

It’s the tasty snack you needed right now.