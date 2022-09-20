James Cameron Reveals The Boss Way He Handled Studio Executive Criticisms Of “Avatar”

James Cameron is getting everyone jazzed about the long-awaited sequel out in December to his 2009 movie Avatar with the rerelease of a 4K version in theaters. And he dropped the boss way he convince studio executives it wasn’t too long in a new interview with The New York Times. He said Fox executives wanted to cut down the flying scenes in the original because they thought it made the movie too long. So Cameron said. “And that’s a place where I just drew a line in the sand and said, “You know what? I made Titanic. This building that we’re meeting in right now, this new half-billion dollar complex on your lot? Titanic paid for that, so I get to do this.” BOOM. BOSS MOVE. MIC DROP.

Apparently the suits at Fox “thanked” him for standing his ground. Cameron added, “I feel that my job is to protect their investment, often against their own judgment. But as long as I protect their investment, all is forgiven.” Avatar remains the highest-grossing film ever, and returns to theaters September 23rd in IMAX and 3D.