The musical based off of Alanis Morissette’s classic album “Jagged Little Pill” will officially debut on Broadway this fall.

A theater and date will be announced at a later date. The story follows the Healys, a “picture-perfect suburban family” facing a less-than-perfect world but in and outside of their home.

This has actually been in the works since 2013 and debuted last May in Cambridge,MA where it ran for 79 sold out shows.

