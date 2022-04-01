Jack Harlow And Kid Cudi Will Perform At Kids Choice Awards

Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow will perform at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, which happens April 9th airing live on Nickelodeon.
Exclusive: @KidCudi and @jackharlow are set to perform at this year's #KidsChoiceAwards! 🎤 https://t.co/MsJzJN8gPp
— billboard (@billboard) March 31, 2022
Exclusive: @KidCudi and @jackharlow are set to perform at this year's #KidsChoiceAwards! 🎤 https://t.co/MsJzJN8gPp
— billboard (@billboard) March 31, 2022
Jack recently talked about taking his time writing his music and giving back to Louisville in an interview with Apple Music.