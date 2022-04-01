      Weather Alert

Jack Harlow And Kid Cudi Will Perform At Kids Choice Awards

Apr 1, 2022 @ 6:44am

Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow will perform at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, which happens April 9th airing live on Nickelodeon.

Jack recently talked about taking his time writing his music and giving back to Louisville in an interview with Apple Music. 

