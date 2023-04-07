99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

It Looks Like Taylor Swift Filmed “All Too Well” At A Friend’s House

April 7, 2023 12:42PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift is pretty close with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. After all, she does have a song with the same name of one of their kiddos. You know Betty.

Fans believe that the celebrity couple allowed Taylor to use their own home to film the short film for “All Too Well.”

Looking back at pictures that Blake has posted from what might be here home and maybe you see a resemblance to the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

What do you think?

