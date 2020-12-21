It Looks Like Ed Sheeran Might Be Returning To Music
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Ed Sheeran attends the UK Premiere of "Yesterday" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran has taken time away from making music to rest and become a father… but now he might be returning. Rumor began after fans started speculating about when his break would end. After several theories surfaced online, Ed responded to them. He wrote, “All very valid questions, but you’ll know at least one answer soon.” He later added, “lurky lurka and it’s very soon.”
Then he posted this on Instagram saying he’s delivering us a Christmas present today (Monday):
Ed announced he was taking a break in August of 2019. Are you excited for Ed to return, because WE ARE!