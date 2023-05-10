Is This Why Selena Gomez Isn’t Close With Her Friend And Kidney Donor?

Source: YouTube

TMZ is reporting that the reason Francia Raisa is no longer close with her former bestie Selena Gomez is the way Selena Gomez is treating her kidney after receiving an organ donation from Francia. TMZ says that Francia’s dad, El Cucuy, explained it like this:

He then explains Selena and Francia had a disagreement when SG was drinking. Apparently, FR told her she didn’t give her a kidney, so she could go out and drink … causing stress on the organ.

Francia donated her kidney back in 2017 to her friend after Selena’s failed in her battle with Lupus.

Selena has since dealt with jokes about her kidney on the Saved By The Bell reboot in 2020 on top of being body-shamed online. She has explained on social media before that he weight fluctuates thanks to the meds she takes for Lupus.

Now that this tidbit of gossip is out about the rift between Selena and Francia, maybe you’re wondering if you should except organ donations from friends if you can avoid it. Francia was seen by paparazzi recently in San Fernando Valley dodging questions about their friendship. Peep the video above for more context!