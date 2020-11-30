‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Apologizes To Selena Gomez For Jokes
If you saw “Respect Selena Gomez” trending on Twitter, that was because fans were upset at the reboot of ‘Saved By The Bell’ on the Peacock streaming service. They referenced her kidney transplant in 2017. In one scene, “Does Selena Gomez even have kidneys” is written on the wall. In another, the characters are joking about who gave Selena Gomez her new kidney, and one character said it was Justin Bieber’s mom.
Since the backlash, Saved By The Bell has issued a statement apologizing. They also donated to her charity.
