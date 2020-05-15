      Breaking News
Is There A Demi Lovato Diss Track About Nick Jonas??

May 15, 2020 @ 9:11am

Demi Lovato’s unreleased song and diss track from her D7 sessions, “Ain’t No Friend,” leaked online, and fans say it’s pretty obvious the song is about Nick Jonas.

 

Here are some lyrical hints posted on Reddit:

 

Their history goes all the way back to Disney Channel’s “Camp Rock”…Demi and Joe Jonas dated briefly, and then Demi and Nick because close friends. But four months after Demi’s drug overdose, she unfollowed Nick on social media. She also seems to diss three guys that strongly resemble the Jonas Brothers in her video for “I Love Me”.

