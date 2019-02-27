Is Taylor Swift Hinting At New Music…With Katy Perry?

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift might cryptically be hinting at new music through some vague pics on social media.

The first had 7 palm trees with the caption of 7 more palm trees. Another is her sitting on a staircase with 7 stairs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuRqXqqlshV/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuSold_FPZX/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuUrV5hl-5B/

Fans are calling it TS7 and even counted the stars in the sky of a pic to figure out the release date, which they say is May 5th.

This is my @taylorswift13 #TS7 summary of all that I know and believe! I’m SO excited about this!!! Please be true I love you Taylor!!!We all know summer will be great! This is the year I’m gonna meet you! @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/kAJ4Tx2uYT — Jake’s All Too Well🌴 (@JakesAllTooWell) February 25, 2019

Crazy #TS7 Theory: So if there’s 60 stars as some have said, let’s say there’s about 60/61 ⭐️ There’s 61 days until April 26, FRIDAY, a SINGLE RELEASE day! Another connection is April 26 is Arbor Day, a connection to PALM TREES!? 🌴 @taylorswift13 look what your doing to us 😂 pic.twitter.com/L4ucFuxCub — Anna & Mitch 🌴 TS7 (@annaandmitch) February 24, 2019

Im already counted the stars, and there's 61! Lead single in 61 days = may 5 pic.twitter.com/VLWt9Qdev4 — gabriel (@swifturn) February 24, 2019

THERE IS ALSO A THEORY THAT KATY PERRY MIGHT BE COLLABORATING!

FULL STORY