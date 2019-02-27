Is Taylor Swift Hinting At New Music…With Katy Perry?

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift might cryptically be hinting at new music through some vague pics on social media.

The first had 7 palm trees with the caption of 7 more palm trees. Another is her sitting on a staircase with 7 stairs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuRqXqqlshV/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuSold_FPZX/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuUrV5hl-5B/

Fans are calling it TS7 and even counted the stars in the sky of a pic to figure out the release date, which they say is May 5th.

 

THERE IS ALSO A THEORY THAT KATY PERRY MIGHT BE COLLABORATING! 

