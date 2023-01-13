99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Is Miley Cyrus’ New Song About Her Ex-Hubby?

January 13, 2023 8:28AM EST
Miley Cyrus just dropped the first single “Flowers” from her new album “Endless Summer Vacation,” and fans think they know who it’s about.

It’s a single girl anthem that could be aimed at ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Lyrics like, “I can love me better than you can”. But further than that, she dropped the single on Liam’s birthday. Also, they finalized their divorce in January 2020. He filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage in August 2019.

