Indiana School Repurposes Leftover Food Into Take Home Meals For Kids In Need

This is absolutely amazing, and a huge shout out to the Indiana Elkhart School district for coming up with this.
The school noticed they were throwing away a lot of food, so they contacted a local nonprofit “Cultivate” to repurpose the food in a frozen meal for kids to take home. These children very likely may not have anything to eat when they go home without the help of programs, and other programs like this.
Items that have been prepared but not served get collected from five schools three times a week and transformed into nutritionally balanced frozen to-go meals. https://t.co/Rjjul3PVom
