Ice Spice Has Some Thoughts About Being Second Most-Googled Artist Of 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 14: Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Despite the fact that Ice Spice is the second most Googled artist of 2023, she is not exactly ecstatic about this accomplishment. As the year draws to an end, increasing amounts of data and trends are being collected from all different kinds of entertainment outlets.

On December 11, Google announced the musicians that were searched for the most in 2023, and the rapper who was born in the Bronx came in at number two, only behind country singer Jason Aldean with the most searches.

2023 was a year unlike any other and we’ve got the trends to prove it. Take a look at our #YearInSearch to see what was trending in 2023https://t.co/GygJqZbST2 pic.twitter.com/H4jyAyXlNi — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) December 11, 2023

There was just one other rapper in the top 10, and that was Sexyy Red, who finished in the tenth and final slot. Ice Spice reacted to the feat and said, “nosey much?”

