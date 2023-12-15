99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ice Spice Has Some Thoughts About Being Second Most-Googled Artist Of 2023

December 15, 2023 12:34PM EST
Share
Ice Spice Has Some Thoughts About Being Second Most-Googled Artist Of 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 14: Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Despite the fact that Ice Spice is the second most Googled artist of 2023, she is not exactly ecstatic about this accomplishment. As the year draws to an end, increasing amounts of data and trends are being collected from all different kinds of entertainment outlets.

On December 11, Google announced the musicians that were searched for the most in 2023, and the rapper who was born in the Bronx came in at number two, only behind country singer Jason Aldean with the most searches.

There was just one other rapper in the top 10, and that was Sexyy Red, who finished in the tenth and final slot. Ice Spice reacted to the feat and said, “nosey much?”

Which artist did you listen to the most in 2023 based on your streaming stats?

More about:
Google
ice spice

POPULAR POSTS

1

Mother Of The Bride Killed On Her Wedding Night Challenging Her Groom Over Her Estate
2

"Yellowstone" Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Suing One Of His Stars
3

Taylor Swift Named Time's 'Person Of The Year'
4

Students Lift Car Off Mother And Son Pinned Underneath
5

You Laugh You Lose: Thermometers & Blonde Jokes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE