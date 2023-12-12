99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Damar Hamlin Tops Google Trends Of 2023

December 12, 2023 6:50AM EST
Damar Hamlin Tops Google Trends Of 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: In this photo illustration, The Google logo is displayed on a mobile phone and computer monitor on August 09, 2017 in London, England. Founded in 1995 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google now makes hundreds of products used by billions of people across the globe, from YouTube and Android to Smartbox and Google Search. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Google is rolling out it’s top trending searches in many categories, and the Buffalo Bill’s Damar Hamlin was the most searched person, followed by Jeremy Renner. Renner was the top searched actor followed by Jamie Foxx, all three of which had high profile medical emergencies.

Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Sound of Freedom were the most searched movies.

The most-searched songs of the year were Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” at No. 1 (and Aldean was the top musician search), while viral musician Anthony Oliver was #3 thanks to “Rich Men North of Richmond”.

