Damar Hamlin Tops Google Trends Of 2023

Google is rolling out it’s top trending searches in many categories, and the Buffalo Bill’s Damar Hamlin was the most searched person, followed by Jeremy Renner. Renner was the top searched actor followed by Jamie Foxx, all three of which had high profile medical emergencies.

Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Sound of Freedom were the most searched movies.

The most-searched songs of the year were Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” at No. 1 (and Aldean was the top musician search), while viral musician Anthony Oliver was #3 thanks to “Rich Men North of Richmond”.