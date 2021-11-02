‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Plot Details

Ever since we heard the Sanderson Sisters were coming back, we’ve been waiting to hear what the story line will entail. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all in Rhode Island, where filming on Hocus Pocus 2 has officially started!
According to new plot details released by Disney, this story will pick up 29 years after a teen named Max (played by Omri Katz in the original 1993 film) lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the three 17th-century child-essence-stealing sorceresses. Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker), and Mary (Najimy) are now looking for revenge when they find themselves back in Salem in the present day. It’s up to three high school students, who incite the wrath of the enchantresses, to stop them.
So far, Max may not be a part of the story:
