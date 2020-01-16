Hilarious Video Of Teen After Wisdom Teeth Surgery Gets Her On Ellen For A Big Surprise
Ellen issued a Pay-It-Forward challenge to her viewers, and Brynn Drews remembered that even though she was still under the effects of anesthesia from wisdom teeth surgery. Her mom submitted a video to Ellen’s Starbucks® Rewards Surprise challenge, showing Brynn paying for a stranger’s coffee… paying it backwards LOL. Well Ellen invited her back to be a VIP in the Starbucks® Rewards Starbox for her big birthday show!
If you want a chance to join Brynn, upload a video to ellentube.com/starbucksrewards today!