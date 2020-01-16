      Weather Alert

Hilarious Video Of Teen After Wisdom Teeth Surgery Gets Her On Ellen For A Big Surprise

Jan 16, 2020 @ 9:30am

Ellen issued a Pay-It-Forward challenge to her viewers, and Brynn Drews remembered that even though she was still under the effects of anesthesia from wisdom teeth surgery. Her mom submitted a video to Ellen’s Starbucks® Rewards Surprise challenge, showing Brynn paying for a stranger’s coffee… paying it backwards LOL. Well Ellen invited her back to be a VIP in the Starbucks® Rewards Starbox for her big birthday show!

If you want a chance to join Brynn, upload a video to ellentube.com/starbucksrewards today!

TAGS
anesthesia Brynn Drews Ellen Pay it Forward Starbucks Wisdom Teeth
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE