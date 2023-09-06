HGTV To Give Away “Urban Oasis” Home In Louisville

Source: YouTube

Imagine winning a WHOLE home and not even having to leave the city you already love living in. It could happen thanks to HGTV. This year, they built their “Urban Oasis” home to giveaway to one lucky winner right here in Louisville.

Check out the 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stunning balcony, and thoughtful finishes throughout. It’s giving… Derby AirBNB, no? Except you get to live it in all year long! *swoons*

People reports,

The home is the grand prize for a sweepstakes package valued at more than $850,000 that also includes a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV and $50,000 from Viva. The latest Urban Oasis, designed by HGTV star Brian Patrick Flynn and built by Twin Spires Remodeling, offers nearly 2,300 square feet of comfortable living space and combines modern luxury with touches of Southern charm.

Hopefuls can begin entering to win from October 2 until November 2, 2023!