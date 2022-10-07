Hero Bus Drivers Rescue Toddler Caught In Stolen Car

Scary situation in Michigan when a car was stolen with a toddler inside…and the heroes who came to the rescue were unexpected.

When a car was stolen Tuesday in Kentwood, Michigan, with a child inside, two school bus drivers jumped into action. The suspect abandoned the toddler on the side of the road and fled. As the parents flagged down cars for help, a school employee in a bus stopped to find out what they needed.

Bus driver Dave quickly dialed 911 and radioed the school to inform colleagues about the situation. Another bus driver nearby Sue saw the 2-year-old on the side of the road and brought him on her bus.

A spokesperson for the bus company said, “They’re the first people they see every day. Most of the drivers know where the stops are, where the kids are at, if somebody’s late at a stop they’re on the radio about anybody having issues. We’re pretty much a close knit community here…”