Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In September
What are your plans for September? If they involve tons of binge-watching, you might want to take note of everything coming to Netflix in the new month.
On Sunday, prepare for the streaming site to drop both The Lord of the Rings sequels as well as Superbad, 300, and American Psycho. Catch up on all you might have missed with The Walking Dead: Season 9.
Shameless: Season 9 comes on the 10th, while the animated Turbo hits two days later.
Documentary fans will be waiting on Surviving R. Kelly at the middle point and to cap off the month, the fifth season of Gotham will be released.
Sept. 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Sept. 4
The World We Make
Sept. 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Article 15
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
Sept. 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn
Shameless: Season 9
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020
Sept. 12
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
Turbo
Sept. 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Unbelievable
Sept. 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Sept. 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Sept. 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth
Sept. 18
Come and Find Me
Sept. 19
Océans
Sept. 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
Sept. 21
Sarah’s Key
Sept. 23
Team Kaylie
Sept. 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Sept. 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
El recluso
Furie
Glitch: Season 3
Sept. 26
Explained: Season 2
The Grandmaster
Sept. 27
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
El marginal: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician
Skylines
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
Sept. 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum