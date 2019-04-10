Here are Your Thunder Over Louisville Road Closures

FILE-In this Saturday, April 23, 2005 file photo, fireworks light the sky for the 50th Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville, in Louisville, Ky. From the time the Kentucky Derby Festival starts in mid-April, the party doesn't stop _ not until the horses run for the roses on the first Saturday in May. The Kentucky Derby lasts only two minutes, but the legendary race at Churchill Downs has spawned an extended celebration with more than 70 events drawing more than a million people to the Louisville area. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon, File)

It’s Derby Season and that means temporary “No Parking” signs that have littered the city and a variety road closures. Here’s what you need to know.

The other day, a friend of mine from Illinois asked me what Derby Season is like in Louisville. I told him, “things that are sometimes free are no longer free. Things that are normally only a couple bucks are now $20 or more”. But, it’s all for the best. After all, Derby Season and all of the fun and inconvenience it entails results in a huge economic boon for the city and state.

So suck it up and prepare yourselves!

With Thunder Over Louisville this Saturday, you’ve probably seen the temporary “No Parking” signs basically everywhere. Thunder also means, road closures. Here is everything you need to know, courtesy of our news partner Wave 3.

The following streets will be closed from Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.:

River Road from Bingham Way to Sixth Street

Bingham Way west from Witherspoon Street to River Road

The following streets will be closed Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 9 a.m.:

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Brook Street

Floyd and Washington north closed

East River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street

The following streets will be closed on Friday, April 12 at midnight until Sunday, April 14 at 9 a.m.:

Ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to Third Street

Ramp from Second Street to eastbound Interstate 64

The following streets will be closed on Saturday, April 13 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 1 a.m.:

Second Street north from Main

The following streets will be closed on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 1 a.m. (residents and businesses within the closure area will need to contact LMPD Support Operations for passes 502-574-7454):

River Road from Witherspoon West to Preston

Frankfort Avenue from River Road to Story Avenue

Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to Second Street

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Adams

Washington Street from First Street to Second Street

Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Floyd Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Brook Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

First Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Second Street from Main Street to River Road

Third Street from Main Street to River Road (access will be allowed to parking garages)

The following street will be reversed on Saturday, April 13 at 8:30 p.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 1 a.m.:

Market Street will be reversed from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic from Fourth Street to 10th Street. This will allow for more efficient access to the Ninth Street interstate on ramps from the garages. During this time the on ramp from to Interstate 64 west and east from Roy Wilkins will be shut down. This ramp will open immediately following the fireworks.

Third Street between Main and Broadway will go back to one way southbound at 8:30 p.m. just prior to the fireworks. Normal traffic will resume at the end of the night.

The following ramp will be closed on Saturday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.:

Ramp from Muhammad Alu Boulevard to Interstate 65 northbound

The following interstates will be closed on Saturday, April 13 from 8:30 p.m. to approximately 11:30 p.m.:

Interstate 65 northbound from Interstate 264 to Interstate 64

Interstate 65 southbound from Interstate 265 to Interstate 64

Interstate 64 westbound from Interstate 264 to 14th Street

Interstate 64 eastbound from Interstate 264 to Interstate 65

Interstate 71 southbound from Interstate 264 to Interstate 65

All ramps onto NB I-65 from Jackson to Muhammad Ali will remain closed until detail commander orders them to reopen.

The Clark Memorial Bridge will be closed at the following dates and times: