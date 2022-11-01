99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Heidi Klum Is Terrifying As A Worm For Halloween

November 1, 2022 12:01PM EDT
Every year, we see some amazing Halloween looks from celebrities. Some are sultry. Some are scary. Most of them are awesome. Believe it or not, Heidi Klum turned heads this year as a… worm. That sounds kind of boring until you see the sci-fi-esque costume for yourself.

 

Check out this behind-the-scenes look at the creation:

 

Heidi told Entertainment Tonight that it took a few months to create this bizarre look and and when the interviewer touched it, she found it REALLY was slimy like a worm. After seeing this, none of us will ever be the same. And for all the ladies who ask their boo “would you still love me if I were a worm.” Now you know, for sure, that that’s never going to happen. Ever.

 

