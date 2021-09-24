      Weather Alert

Harry Styles Stops Concert To Give A Fan Advice

Sep 24, 2021 @ 9:01am

Harry Styles is in the middle of his Love On Tour—an apparently dishing out some solid dating advice. In a clip from his Sept. 22 show in Saint Paul, Minnesota, he was inspired to deliver words of wisdom after spotting a fan holding a sign that read, “Should I text him?”

He said, “In my opinion,  if you should, then this isn’t even a question.” And as expected, his answer was immediately met with thunderous applause from the audience.

“If we’re playing games,” he continued. “If you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him…Can’t text him too soon…And now I’m thinking about double texting and that’s whole other risky business…’ My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you.”

