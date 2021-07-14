      Weather Alert

Halsey Braves a Witch Hunt in New Trailer for IMAX Visual Album

Jul 14, 2021 @ 8:34am

The trailer for Halsey’s upcoming visual album has been released and needless to say, there is a lot going on.

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” draws inspiration from renaissance fairs, 1988’s Elizabeth, the paintings of Caravaggio, and Hot Topic.

The hour-long film was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley. “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” notes the trailer. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth…” 

Halsey is featured, really pregnant, alongside Sasha Lane of American Honey, she portrays a doula/witch. You can catch “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” later this summer at IMAX theatres.

