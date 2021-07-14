Halsey Braves a Witch Hunt in New Trailer for IMAX Visual Album

The trailer for Halsey’s upcoming visual album has been released and needless to say, there is a lot going on.
“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” draws inspiration from renaissance fairs, 1988’s Elizabeth, the paintings of Caravaggio, and Hot Topic.
Experience “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the hour-long film event in @IMAX.
Tickets on sale August 3rd.https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2 pic.twitter.com/aXlFV0joiH
— h (@halsey) July 13, 2021
Experience “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the hour-long film event in @IMAX.
Tickets on sale August 3rd.https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2 pic.twitter.com/aXlFV0joiH
— h (@halsey) July 13, 2021
The hour-long film was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley. “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” notes the trailer. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth…”
Halsey is featured, really pregnant, alongside Sasha Lane of American Honey, she portrays a doula/witch. You can catch “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” later this summer at IMAX theatres.