Hailey Baldwin to Selena Gomez “Stay Away From Justin”

It looks as if Hailey Baldwin has had enough of Selena Gomez, especially when he comes to communicating with her husband.

There were reports earlier this month that Justin was ignoring his wife, remind you they’re newlyweds!

Well, apparently he hasn’t been ignoring Selena. Hailey discovered the two had been chatting when she went through Justin’s phone.

According to RadarOnline Hailey went ballistic when she made the discovery. Sources say Hailey has reached her boiling point and reached out to Selena to tell her to stay away from her husband.

If you’re worried about Selena, don’t be. Sources close to Selena says she “laughed it off” and that “Selena knows that Justin will always love her” and the worst part is that Selena feels Hailey is disposable, ouch!