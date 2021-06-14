Gwen Stefani Shares Details Of Her Surprise Bridal Shower

Come on, it’s the wedding we’ve been waiting for! Gwen Stefani is engaged to Blake Shelton (DUH), and last week, her family “kidnapped” her for a surprise bridal shower!
Gwen shared behind the scenes details on Instagram like gorgeous orange and pink roses, and sweet gifts like “something old” when she was gifted the marriage program from her parents’ wedding in 1966!
