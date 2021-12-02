Guy Finds His Brother’s Custom Letter Jacket Nearly 30 Years Later

Nearly three decades after his brother designed a high school football team jacket for himself, only to be unable to afford it, a man came upon the item in a thrift store.
While playing varsity football in Scottsdale, Arizona 28 years ago, Jed Mottley designed a custom letter jacket for himself. When the jacket was ready for pick up, Mottley’s mother informed him they didn’t have the $300 cash to afford it. Not getting the jacket was really disappointing nearly 30 years ago. But Jed’s older brother Josh walked into a thrift store, some 180 miles from their high school a few weeks ago and there it was hanging on the rack. While the jacket had cost $300 when Jed customized it, Josh was able to buy it for just $25.
The brothers think finding the jacket, after all these years, may be a sign from their mother, who died in 2012.
