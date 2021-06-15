      Weather Alert

Google Doodle Winner Is A Teenager From Lexington, KY

Jun 15, 2021 @ 8:21am

16-year-old Milo Golding was named the winner of the 13th annual Doodle for Google competition. It’s his artwork you see when you open up the Google browser today!  He is a junior at Lexington Christian Academy, and beat out 54 other state and territory winners, according to LEX18.

 

He gets a $30,000 scholarship and he won his school a $50,000 technology package.

 

MORE HERE

