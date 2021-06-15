Google Doodle Winner Is A Teenager From Lexington, KY

16-year-old Milo Golding was named the winner of the 13th annual Doodle for Google competition. It’s his artwork you see when you open up the Google browser today! He is a junior at Lexington Christian Academy, and beat out 54 other state and territory winners, according to LEX18.
Doodle for Google 2021 Winner!https://t.co/r9QcYUIv9g Milo from Lexington, KY created it!
— Ben & Kelly Show (@benandkellyshow) June 15, 2021
Doodle for Google 2021 Winner!https://t.co/r9QcYUIv9g Milo from Lexington, KY created it!
— Ben & Kelly Show (@benandkellyshow) June 15, 2021
He gets a $30,000 scholarship and he won his school a $50,000 technology package.
MORE HERE